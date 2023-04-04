Hodgson off to 'colossal start' back at Palace
Roy Hodgson has got off to "a colossal start" on his return to the Crystal Palace dugout, says former Luton Town striker and BBC Radio London pundit Sam Parkin.
Jean-Philippe Mateta's injury-time strike against Leicester sealed Palace's first win in 2023 and Parkin said the three points were testament to Hodgson's bold approach.
"I really like Roy because he talks a lot of sense," said Parkin on The Far Post podcast. "But I haven't always loved his football and have had some turgid afternoons and evenings at Selhurst Park.
"However, to see Wilfried Zaha, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise all in the line-up was fantastic."
Parkin says Palace plumping for Hodgson after dismissing Patrick Vieira had him "scratching my head" but such a display will breed confidence at the club.
"There is something so likeable about Hodgson at that club," he said. "You can see the pride he has when he walks out. I have the utmost respect for him and [first-team coach] Ray Lewington."