Roy Hodgson has got off to "a colossal start" on his return to the Crystal Palace dugout, says former Luton Town striker and BBC Radio London pundit Sam Parkin.

Jean-Philippe Mateta's injury-time strike against Leicester sealed Palace's first win in 2023 and Parkin said the three points were testament to Hodgson's bold approach.

"I really like Roy because he talks a lot of sense," said Parkin on The Far Post podcast. "But I haven't always loved his football and have had some turgid afternoons and evenings at Selhurst Park.

"However, to see Wilfried Zaha, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise all in the line-up was fantastic."

Parkin says Palace plumping for Hodgson after dismissing Patrick Vieira had him "scratching my head" but such a display will breed confidence at the club.

"There is something so likeable about Hodgson at that club," he said. "You can see the pride he has when he walks out. I have the utmost respect for him and [first-team coach] Ray Lewington."

