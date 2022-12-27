Wenger watches as Arsenal win again
Arsene Wenger witnessed Arsenal's win over West Ham as he returned to Emirates Stadium for the first time since stepping down as manager in 2018.
As Wenger watched and heard his name lovingly sang by the home crowd, Mikel Arteta's young team added further encouragement to those dreaming of a first title since the Frenchman's Invincibles in 2004.
