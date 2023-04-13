Bukayo Saka says he was not "satisfied" with a point at Liverpool and that "everything is in our hands" as Arsenal bid to win the Premier League title.

Speaking to the Arsenal website, external before Arsenal face West Ham at London Stadium on Sunday, the England winger said: "The boys were really disappointed after the game because we all wanted to win, but we can't change that so we have to switch the focus to Sunday against West Ham.

"It's really important - we all know that - so we'll try and be ready for the game to give our best and get the three points."

The Gunners let a two-goal lead slip at Anfield on Sunday and continued their run of no wins at the ground in the league since 2012.

"I'm not going to sit here and tell you I'm satisfied with a point [against Liverpool]. We wanted to go there and get all three so there's a bit of frustration inside me that we didn't do that," said Saka.

"It's a stadium I've never won at, so I thought that it would be the best opportunity and timing to do it, but we couldn't do it which is a shame."

Arsenal are six points ahead of Manchester City in the table having played a game more than their title rivals, and they are still to play City in a key match in the title race at Etihad Stadium on 26 April.

Saka added: "We know that everything is in our hands and we just have to keep going game by game.

"If we win these last eight games and get some good results, the title can be ours, so we just have to stay focused. It's a long season and we have to be consistent all the way through, so that's what we’ll try to do."