Sheffield United v Crystal Palace: Pick of the stats
Crystal Palace have lost their opening league game in each of the last two seasons (0-3 v Chelsea, 0-2 v Arsenal). They've never done so in three consecutive top-flight campaigns before.
Sheffield United have won their opening league game in just one of the last nine seasons (D1 L7), beating Brentford 1-0 in 2017-18. They've lost their last three in a row, only once having a longer such run (4 between 1928-29 and 1931-32).
Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze has been involved in four goals in his last four league games against Sheffield United, finding the net in both of his Premier League games against them. Against no side has he either scored (3) or been involved in (4) more league goals than against the Blades.