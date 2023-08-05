Crystal Palace have captured the signature of Flamengo teenage Matheus Franca on a five-year-deal.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder becomes Roy Hodgson's second new arrival of the summer after Jefferson Lerma joined on a free transfer from Bournemouth.

"I am very happy to be here," Franca said. "I hope I can bring good results for our supporters, for the other players and everybody else in the team.

"I am very excited for my first game here at my new home, giving my best for my new team. I hope all the supporters are happy with me coming here."

Franca has nine goals for Flamengo since breaking into the first team as a 17-year-old.