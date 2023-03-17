When Aberdeen and Hearts last met on 18 January at Tynecastle, the Dons suffered a 5-0 humbling that turned out to be the first of three successive humiliations on the road and led to manager Jim Goodwin being dispatched back down the A90.

That emphatic victory established a nine-point cushion for Robbie Neilson's side over the fifth-top visitors - and the seven-point gap between Hearts and Livingston in fourth had many suggesting the race to finish third was all but over.

However, a fourth win in six outings for Aberdeen under Barry Robson would not only enhance the interim manager's prospects of keeping the job permanently but narrow that points difference down to four.

With Celtic strong favourites against Hibs to win their opening 15 home league matches for only a second time in the club's history, chances are it would also lift Aberdeen above the Easter Road side into fourth.

While Robson's side are seeking a third Pittodrie win on the trot, Hearts arrive in the Granite City having lost their latest two on the road - and conceding three goals to Celtic both home and away.

Another Hearts defeat would reignite the race for third - and recent history is certainly stacked against the visitors. The Edinburgh side have not won in nine visits to Pittodrie since a 1-0 success in May 2016 - and have lost the most recent six, conceding two or more goals in each, including a 2-0 reverse in October.