Sutton's prediction: 0-2

Newcastle could well be in party mode now they are sure of Champions League football so this prediction partly depends on how motivated they are as their job is done.

Even so, you still have to consider how bad Chelsea are. They have been woeful for the entire campaign and the bottom four teams are the only ones to have won fewer home games than them this season.

There won't be much for Blues fans to smile about at Stamford Bridge on Sunday either.

Devendorf's prediction: Newcastle against Chelsea is like an apex predator approaching a raw slab of prime rib. 0-2

