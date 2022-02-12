Watford v Brighton: Confirmed team news

Brighton make two changes following last Saturday's FA Cup defeat at Tottenham, with Joel Veltman and Danny Welbeck replacing Yves Bissouma and Solly March, who are both on the bench.

Leandro Trossard and Alexis Mac Allister also return to the squad following their absences with Covid-19.

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Cucurella, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Maupay, Welbeck.