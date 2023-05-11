Chelsea's biggest disappointment this season

Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

This will be just the third season that Chelsea have completed without either winning a trophy or qualifying for European football since, rather astonishingly, 1996 - also failing to do so in 1995-96 and 2015-16.

It is also the first time since 1993 the Blues have managed to lose six consecutive matches in a campaign too.

The list of disappointments is long unfortunately, and starts from that initial high of the new owners' feverish first summer in charge.

Added to the list of disappointments are many of their signings and also managerial decisions, right down to a large proportion of first-team players who have represented the club this term with little in terms of either good results or performances to show for it.

The only good news is that, after 1995-96 and 2015-16, Chelsea won trophies in the following seasons - the FA Cup in 1997 and the Premier League in 2016-17 under Antonio Conte.

