Ryan Mason has been speaking to the media before Tottenham's Premier League game against Manchester United on Thursday

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He is "unsure" if Hugo Lloris will be fit with Ben Davies and Clement Lenglet to be reviewed in training this afternoon.

On taking the job: "Honestly for me I feel ready. I don't doubt that I am ready. It is just business."

On his top priority this week: “A reaction, absolutely a reaction. Sunday was disappointing for us. I hope for a reaction not only from the players but everyone in the building and everyone in the club as well.

He admits the game against Manchester United will be "difficult" but fully believes his side can get a good result.

On the future of Harry Kane, he says "it is not about an individual" in this moment with the focus "on the group".

After reports the players are reimbursing fans after Spurs' 6-1 loss to Newcastle, he added: "I am pleased as our fans are important to us. We value them and need them. Hopefully on Thursday they can feel us."

On Mauricio Pochettino potentially joining Chelsea as manager: "The focus is on inside here. We won't listen to outside noise. We have to focus on our job and job is to get results on the football pitch. My feeling is that comes from the training field and on the pitch."

