Hearts urged to agree new deals with duo - gossip

Ex-Hearts attacker Ryan Stevenson urges the club to agree new deals with Josh Ginnelly and Michael Smith. (Record)

Former Hearts defender Ryan McGowan believes Australian compatriot Nathaniel Atkinson can enjoy a new lease of life at Tynecastle under interim manager Steven Naismith. (Herald - subscription required)

One-time Hearts coach Jon Daly has been put in interim charge of St Patrick's Athletic. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)

