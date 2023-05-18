Livingston v Dundee United: Pick of the stats

Joel Nouble is Livingston's top league scorer with seven goals this season, with six of these strikes coming at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Dundee United have kept just one clean sheet in their last 16 league games, though that was a 2-0 victory against Livingston last month.

Livingston have lost their last three Scottish Premiership games, all by a 2-0 scoreline. They've not lost four in a row in the top flight since August 2021, while they last did so without scoring in March 2002.

Dundee United could win back-to-back top-flight meetings with Livingston for the first time since February 2005.