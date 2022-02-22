Liverpool v Leeds: What does the form show?

Liverpool have won their past three Premier League home games against Leeds, netting 10 goals in the process. They last won more consecutively against them at Anfield in the league between 1973 and 1978 (6).

Leeds have lost both Premier League meetings with Liverpool in a season on four previous occasions (1996-97, 1997-98, 1999-00 and 2002-03). Only in 1996-97 did the Whites fail to score in either meeting with the Reds in a season in the competition.

The Reds have only failed to score in one of their past 23 meetings with Leeds in all competitions, netting in each of their previous 16 in a row since a goalless draw in April 1999.