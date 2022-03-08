Arsenal, Newcastle and West Ham are among the clubs monitoring forward Marcus Rashford, with the 24-year-old believed to be considering his future at Manchester United. (90Min), external

Paris St-Germain will also attempt to sign Rashford if France frontman Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid. The French club explored the possibility of signing Rashford last summer but United were not prepared to sell. (Mail), external

Cristiano Ronaldo will target a move to PSG if United fail to qualify for next season's Champions League - a move which could see the 37-year-old link up with Argentina forward Lionel Messi. (Football Transfers), external

Juan Mata will leave the club as a free agent in the summer, with the 33-year-old midfielder attracting interest from clubs in La Liga. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, some players at Old Trafford have derided interim manager Ralf Rangnick's CV and are dissatisfied with the German's methods. (MEN), external

