Adam Blackmore, BBC Radio Solent

Southampton have done well to swoop for Sekou Mara for a very Saints-like fee of 13m euros (£11m), and they knew that relegated Bordeaux would definitely be in the market for a quick sale.

Mara is a player they see as having top-level potential - he scored goals in a bad team last season. They believe he has the sort of superstar potential they saw in Tino Livramento last summer.

The France Under-21 forward only turns 20 at the end of next week, but he’ll go straight into the Saints first-team squad and I expect him to feature in the Premier League.

Ralph Hasenhuttl was bemoaning the lack of quality in the final third again this week – Mara could come in and quickly get himself up the pecking order if he makes a good first impression.

Are you happy with the imminent arrival of Mara, Saints fans? What more is needed in the transfer window? Have your say here