Arsenal: Charlene Smith, AFTV, external

I give a lot of credit to Jurgen Klopp - he is obviously a great manager who wins trophies and league titles, and breaks football records. It was an excellent achievement to win the Premier League with Liverpool after 30 years.

However, Arsene Wenger is the best manager in the history of Arsenal - the club he managed for 22 years - he was awarded an OBE for his services in football and he developed countless young players. We cannot overestimate the work, belief and discipline that goes into leading a Premier League club to an unbeaten season - and 49 games undefeated.

Sure, Klopp won the Champions League, but Wenger has almost double the number of trophies, even if the Champions League was the one title to elude the former Gunners boss.

Wenger is football royalty, so I have to say he is the better manager.

Liverpool: Harriet Prior, The Anfield Wrap, external

Revolutionaries are rare, but both Jurgen Klopp and Arsene Wenger are exactly that. Leading a team to an undefeated season and three Premier League titles, there is no denying Wenger's game-changing influence.

If trophies are a mark of success, though, there is one thing that gives Klopp the edge: a Champions League title. Wenger took Arsenal to the final, but lifting a European trophy evaded him during his 22-year tenure.

Klopp achieved it in his third full season with a team unrecognisable from when he first took the reins. He followed this up with a 99-point league title-winning season. Talk about impact.

It's not the first time he's worked wonders either. He also guided Mainz to promotion for the first time and won the Bundesliga at Borussia Dortmund.

His ability to transform teams and man-management style are leadership lessons to us all, making him one of the very best.

