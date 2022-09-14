Manchester City defender John Stones is fit for Wednesday's Champions League Group B match against Borussia Dortmund.

However, fellow centre-back Aymeric Laporte is still continuing his recovery from knee surgery and right-back Kyle Walker remains sidelined.

Erling Haaland, Sergio Gomez and Manuel Akanji all look poised to face their former club.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham is set to start for Dortmund, who hope to have Thorgan Hazard fit.

The Belgium midfielder was substituted early on in the German club's 3-0 win over Copenhagen in their opening group game.

Dortmund boss Edin Terzic will also hope Karim Adeyemi and Donyell Malen have recovered sufficiently from recent injuries to play a part at Etihad Stadium.

W﻿ho will Pep Guardiola go with? Predict the City starting line-up