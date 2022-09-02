Tuchel on Aubameyang, Fofana and 'showing a reaction'
- Published
Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Chelsea's Premier League game against West Ham on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Tuchel said Chelsea were "happy" to get a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang done on deadline day, adding that he was "keen to get back to the Premier League".
He said Aubameyang "never missed training" when they were together at Borussia Dortmund and that he "impacts the group in a positive way".
But Tuchel added that he couldn't yet join in with training because of his broken jaw, but that they would get a protective mask organised for next week.
Tuchel expects his side to "show a reaction" after the 2-1 defeat by Southampton. He added: "It's proven we can do it with this group so we need to find the right spirit and attitude in all of the matches."
He denied suggestions that Wesley Fofana disrespected Leicester with some of his comments on social media after leaving for Chelsea. He said: "He saw a chance for himself and an opportunity to convince Leicester to let him come to us. In the very end it happened, but towards me he was a very respectful person."