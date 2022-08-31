Arsenal and Everton are among a number of clubs interested in Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21, with a late move still a possibility. (Metro), external

Arsenal are prepared to let midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles leave the club but may have to loan him out rather than sell him as the end of the transfer window approaches. Southampton, Bournemouth, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest have been linked with the 25-year-old England international. (Mirror), external

Barcelona could move for Hector Bellerin, if they are unable to land Argentina defender Juan Foyth, 24, from Villarreal in the final days of the summer transfer window. (90min), external

Meanwhile, Juventus look set to complete a loan deal with an option to buy PSG's Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes, 28, who had been interesting Arsenal. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column