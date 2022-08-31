'When the transfer window shuts it might help Chelsea'

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is becoming frustrated with his squad, but there will be questions about what it is doing to the team's harmony.

The countless transfer rumours have not helped, nor the injuries to his midfielders. But Tuchel has also been critical of his players on several occasions, starting with the pre-season tour of the United States when he said his side lacked intensity.

Prior to Chelsea's second Premier League defeat of the season at Southampton, he said there were not enough tough decisions to make when it came to team selection. And, after the match, he said it was "too easy to beat us", adding that his side needed to "toughen up".

The arrival of Leicester centre-back Wesley Fofana before the deadline should help this after the 21-year-old flew to the US for a medical. But, with Anthony Gordon looking like he might stay at Everton, how will Tuchel motivate the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic, for example, if they remain at Chelsea but have been overlooked by the German manager?

It is a different situation at Newcastle, but after Eddie Howe was appointed after their takeover, he made a big play of making the most of out of the squad already there, before adding five new recruits in their first window.

Chelsea might have been aggressive in the market under their new ownership, but when the transfer window shuts it might help. Everyone can then focus on improving what Chelsea have rather than continue to go out and buy what they want.