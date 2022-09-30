Heart of Midlothian v Rangers - team news

Hearts defender Craig Halkett is unlikely to be fit while Beni Baningime, Liam Boyce and Kye Rowles are all out.

Rangers remain without Ianis Hagi, Filip Helander, Tom Lawrence, John McLaughlin and John Souttar, with the latter not expected back until December. However, forward Kemar Roofe is back in training.

Did you know? Hearts have won just one of their past 16 Scottish Premiership matches against Rangers, but the Ibrox side are winless in their past two away league games.