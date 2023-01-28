Rangers 2-0 St Johnstone: What the manager said

Rangers manager Michael Beale: "The clean sheet, Todd's debut and Ianis's return [are all positives]. In between there was some good play without being ruthless enough in the box to score two or three more.

"The game lacked a little bit towards the end in speed. In general we were the dominant team. One or two decisions have gone in our favour that their management team will be disappointed with.

"We're delighted because we got the three points. Onwards and upwards for us.

"In every game since I've come back we've managed to score and if it had been four or five I don't think anyone could complain.

"Todd hasn't played since the beginning of November but I wanted to get him out there and I thought he was the bright spark of the day."