What do Rangers need on deadline day?

We asked for your Rangers transfer wishlist as the deadline looms at midnight tonight.

Here are some of your views:

Josh: 1) Another centre-back with strong, commanding presence like Goldson to be a threat at set-pieces. 2) A creative central midfielder with great vision and passing range, the legs to cover a lot of ground (our high press will leave a lot of gaps between the lines) and the ability to strike the ball from range. Added bonus: free-kick specialist - when did we last score one?

Ken: Have a good look at Ryan Gauld, Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder. A much younger Steven Davis with pace and scoring touch.

Brian: We need another striker, not a clinical finisher more of an old-fashioned target man.

Anon: Raskin is a must - we need a player who can link up the defence and attack again, and he seems to fit that bill. Would also like a quality keeper and a centre-back who isn't going to break down injured every three games.

Jamie: I'd love to see Rangers go for Billy Gilmour, maybe a loan deal for the rest of the season then look at making it permanent in the summer if he does well.

Brian: Sad to see another future Rangers player (Alex Lowry) seemingly getting put out on loan when he is such a brilliant young player. The young players that have come in since Michael Beale have done really well but they have been banished to the bench and he's back playing the players that have cost Rangers the league.