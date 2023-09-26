Arsenal are ready to step up their interest in striker Ivan Toney in January, with Brentford valuing him at £60m. (Mirror), external

The Bees are considering signing a new striker in January even if they do not sell Toney, with Wolfsburg's 24-year-old Denmark international Jonas Wind, AZ Alkmaar's 24-year-old Greece forward Vangelis Pavlidis and Santos' Brazil youth international Marcos Leonardo, 20, on their shortlist. (90 Min), external

