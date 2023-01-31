Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has turned down a loan approach from Inter Milan to fight for his place at Old Trafford - but will reassess his position in the summer. (Star), external

United have also received 10 loan offers for winger Anthony Elanga, with Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven among the clubs interested - but boss Erik ten Hag is reluctant to let the 20-year-old leave. (FourFourTwo), external

Meanwhile, United forward Charlie McNeill is in talks to join League Two side Newport County on loan, while defender Di'Shon Bernard is discussing a move to League One Portsmouth. (Mail), external

