Tottenham 2-1 Liverpool: Analysis

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport Chief football writer at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Liverpool left Tottenham with a justified sense of injustice after the pain of Joel Matip’s late own goal condemned them to a 2-1 defeat, their first of the season.

The debate will be had about the validity of the dismissals of Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota in each half that left them with only nine men but there is no argument about the shocking error that saw Luis Diaz’s first half goal incorrectly ruled out for offside after the Video Assistant Referee inexplicably failed to intervene.

It was an embarrassment for the PGMOL and a bitter pill for Liverpool to swallow, their fury exacerbated by the dramatic conclusion that gave Spurs their win.

There was no consolation for manager Jurgen Klopp but he was right to express pride in the manner in which they came within seconds of earning a point with nine men and the way in which they responded to Heung-Min Son’s opener after Jones had been sent off when Cody Gakpo equalised right on half-time.

Apologies from the PGMOL and sympathy for their injustice counted for nothing here – now Liverpool must hope it does not count for too much in the season’s final reckoning