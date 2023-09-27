Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport

Bournemouth are still without a Premier League win after Sunday’s defeat at Brighton – but the difficulty level of their half-dozen opening fixtures remains a factor that should be taken into account.

Their three defeats have come against Liverpool, Brighton and Tottenham – second, third and fourth in the table – while they have drawn with West Ham United (seventh), Brentford (13th) and Chelsea (14th).

They remain above the 'dotted line' – and indeed, are as close to Chelsea as they are to the relegation zone.

What will surely frustrate boss Andoni Iraola is that they led for a spell at Brighton – as they had in their other away games at Liverpool and Brentford – but have only a point against the Bees to show from those three road trips.

The first-half display at Brighton even drew praise from Match of the Day 2 pundit Ian Wright.

"It was a really good performance, up to a certain point, because we know Brighton are not going to change the way that they play,” Wright said. "Bournemouth were unbelievable in the first half in the way they closed them down and gave them no time or space on the ball."

Ultimately, the Cherries were undone by an own goal in first-half stoppage time, followed by a lightning strike within 15 seconds of the second half - but as often happens, the reaction from fans who had actually watched the game live was more measured than those leaping on to social media from home.

However, the statistic does remain that Bournemouth did not take a single point from the equivalent 2022-23 fixtures as compared to this term – and will remain after this weekend’s home game with Arsenal (who won at Vitality Stadium a year ago).

If Arsenal represents another 'free swing' - a game from which no-one will expect them to take anything - the Cherries know that the fixtures finally start to ease in October - with Everton, Wolves and Burnley in their sights.