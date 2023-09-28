Shinnie delighted to reach Hampden again

Aberdeen midfielder Graeme Shinnie was relieved to score his first goal of the season an the Dons beat Ross County 2-1 to set up a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs.

Shinnie scored twice during his loan spell last season, but had not found the back of the net since returning to Pittodrie on a permanent basis in the summer.

“It was much-needed,” he told RedTV. “I have wanted to get my first goal and it fell to me on the edge of the box and it’s one of the cleaner strikes I have had, and it was good to get us on the way.

“A bit frustrating in the end that we made it hard for ourselves but just delighted to get through.”

Shinnie was a Hampden regular in his first spell at Aberdeen between 2015 and 2019, and he is delighted to be heading back there to face Hibs.

“One that we will look forward to, back at Hampden, which is vital for our club,” he added. "Us and the supporters will enjoy that.”