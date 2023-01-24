Win or bust against Killie

Peter Mackay, Ross County fan

Crashing out of the Scottish Cup to bottom of the Championship Hamilton Accies is a terribly embarrassing result for Malky Mackay and his Ross County side.

But in all honesty, not being able to score in 120 minutes against John Rankin’s side won’t be much of a shock to County fans.

That result really encapsulates our season so far. Woeful in front of goal. We’ve been terrible in the final third, having scored just 15 goals in the League all season.

The Staggies haven’t won a game since the World Cup ended, and have only scored two goals in that period. Yes, two.

That leaves County going into their biggest and most important game of the season on the lowest possible point of confidence.

Ross County simply have to beat Kilmarnock. There’s no two ways about it. If Malky’s side lose, the season is all but non-recoverable.