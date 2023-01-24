'Hibs eye Oxford's Findlay as Porteous replacement'

Hibernian could target Stuart Findlay, the 27-year-old out of favour with Oxford United, as a replacement for fellow Scotland cap Ryan Porteous, who is expected to be sold this month, and injured fellow centre-half Rocky Bushiri. (The Scottish Sun), external

Ryan Porteous could yet see out the season as a Hibernian player and leave on a free transfer as he could land more of a personal package if there is no transfer fee involved. Watford are more likely to want the 23-year-old centre-half on a pre-contract agreement while Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers tabled a six-figure offer to secure his services during January. (Daily Record), external

Jon Dahl Tomasson hopes to make Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous his first January signing over the coming days, the Blackburn Rovers manager having confirmed a six-figure offer has been made for the 23-year-old, who is mulling over his options, including Watford and Toulouse. (Football Scotland), external

