Hasenhuttl confident Saints can find 'good solution' with Forster over new deal

Ralph Hasenhuttl is confident Southampton can come to an agreement with Fraser Forster in contract negotiations.

The goalkeeper's deal runs out in the summer, but after being named man of the match in back-to-back games, plenty of Saints fans are keen to keep hold of the 34-year-old.

When asked if his recent form has influenced any decisions over his future, Hasenhuttl said: "Absolutely, there are a lot of arguments for doing this and I am sure that we find with him a very good solution for the future.

"I was very happy how he reacted when he got the chance to play and absolutely, he has a very good argument with all of his effort."

Elsewhere on the pitch, despite Southampton being all but safe, Hasenhuttl said he wouldn't hand minutes to youngsters for sentiment's sake.

He said: "It is visible that we are now saying we are safe, we try to focus on higher targets.

"In this middle part of the table, there is the chance to climb positions. There is no time for looking for who can get a chance, but it is clear the best XI should play and they get the chance to play".