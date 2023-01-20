'The mentality wasn't there' - McCrorie calls out team-mates

Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie has labelled the 5-0 thrashing by Hearts a “disgrace” and says some players lacked the right mentality.

The Dons were four down by the break at Tynecastle as their poor away form continued, piling pressure on manager Jim Goodwin.

"I wouldn't say it's on the gaffer, no - it's on the players,” said McCororie. “We had a good starting 11 out but the mentality wasn't there.

"To be honest, it was an embarrassing scoreline. It was a disgrace. It should be a much closer game because Hearts are our rivals this season for third and fourth.

"There are no excuses. We can't talk about Sunday's game because we should have the fitness levels to go again a few days later.

"We should have the fitness and the energy levels, so you have to question the mentality because I don't think it was there with some boys.

"We need to get rid of the mistakes we keep making - that's a mentality thing as well and we need to cut it out of our game."