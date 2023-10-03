'It's imperative we continue the form & feelgood factor in derby'

Greg Playfair, @OorWeeChat podcast, external

What a difference a week makes. In Gorgie the bedsheets covered in black marker pens have been quietly put back into storage after Hearts recorded back-to-back victories on the road.

Credit where it's due, Steven Naismith has managed to turn round the fortunes of our side as we have progressed to the League Cup semi-final at Hampden and propelled ourselves into fourth place in the Premiership table.

While I don’t think Naismith had my column from last week pinned on the away dressing-room wall at Rugby Park for motivation, he knew he had to win given the graffiti spraypainted at Tynecastle and banners hung in the area from disgruntled supporters wanting change – including at boardroom level – earlier in the day.

I’m sure it was an entertaining cup tie for the neutral and I’ll admit I was fearful when Kilmarnock equalised. However, thanks to an inspired substitution from Naismith, Alex Lowry coolly slotted the winner in injury time.

Then fast forward to Dingwall, ‘super sub’ Lowry came off the bench once again and this time provided a delicious assist for fellow sub Alan Forrest to head in the winner and further ease the pressure around the club.

Kudos to Naismith for his use of substitutes over the last 180 minutes, which has undoubtedly resulted in two positive results and helps build momentum going into a crucial triple-header of the visit of Hibs followed by the Old Firm home and away.

Hibs, under new manager Nick Montgomery, focus on playing attacking football but are still vulnerable defensively and are reliant upon SPFL pensioners Lewis Stevenson and Paul Hanlon.

And when you add in the fact Hibs play a two-man midfield with four attackers, I’m rubbing my hands with glee at the prospect of us lining up with Robbie Neilson’s tried and trusted 3-4-1-2 that Naismith has settled on.

There’s no doubt every Jambo will be behind Naismith and the team on Saturday for the Edinburgh derby as it’s imperative we continue the form and feelgood factor from the last week, otherwise the international break will be spent discussing whether we need change once again in Tynecastle from manager to boardroom.