'I wish I could stay' - Klich bids emotional farewell to Leeds
- Published
Mateusz Klich says it has been a dream to play for Leeds as he bid an emotional farewell to the club.
The midfielder has agreed for his Leeds contract to be cancelled so he can move to a Major League Soccer club in the United States.
He said: "I wish I could stay, but I have never enjoyed being on the bench and I want to play as much as I can in the coming years and that is why I am closing this chapter, but I will never forget my time in Yorkshire."
I love you 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/WKBCZp1T29— Mateusz Klich (@Cli5hy) January 5, 2023
