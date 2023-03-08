'You need a decapitation for Celtic to get a red card' - Neilson

Robbie Neilson says it would take a decapitation for Celtic to have a player sent off at home against his Hearts side.

The Tynecastle boss labelled the decision not to re-examine Alexandro Bernabei’s challenge on Nathaniel Atkinson a “shambles” as Hearts slipped to a 3-1 defeat.

Video assistant referee Nick Walsh checked the tackle but referee Alan Muir was not asked to review the footage and Bernabei avoided any punishment.

“To be honest I thought it was a shambles, the whole thing,” said Neilson.

“First time I have ever seen no yellow card but it goes to a VAR for serious foul play.

"I'm sure Alan will look at it and firstly be disappointed with his own decision but secondly that he wasn't asked to go and look at the VAR screen because I think, if he goes and sees it, it's maybe a different outcome.

"But usually you come to Parkhead and need a decapitation before you get a red card against them. It wasn't to be. It was nearly a leg off but if the head came off we might have got it.”