Premier League record scorer Alan Shearer says he would "never" hand a penalty to a team-mate in the way Erling Haaland did in Manchester City's 2-1 win over Leeds United on Saturday.

Haaland gave the ball to Ilkay Gundogan with the score at 2-0 to allow the German a chance to complete his hat-trick, but his effort came back of the post.

Leeds pulled one back through Rodrigo just a minute later, ensuring a nervy finish at Etihad Stadium.

"It could have been more serious for Manchester City, but they've got away with it in the end," said Shearer on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"There's no way he should have ever given away that penalty. He's trying to be too nice. You need to get the game won.

"You're on the pens, forget about being nice and getting someone else a hat-trick. Go and finish the game, get the three points and move on.

"Haaland's the penalty taker and he should have taken it."

Shearer's view is shared by City boss Pep Guardiola who believes "a taker is a taker".

"Erling is the best penalty taker right now, so he has to take it," he added.

"I want the player who is the taker, because they have more routine and a specialism.

"He has maybe taken 10 or 11 penalties and he had the feeling - Gundogan does not have that right now."

