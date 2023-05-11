Trent Alexander-Arnold's new role in Liverpool's team sees him switch from right-back to a holding midfielder and playmaker when the Reds have possession.

The England international takes up traditional right-back duties but drifts into a midfield berth when his team win the ball.

The images above show his touch map against Bournemouth in March (left), before Jurgen Klopp made this change to Alexander-Arnold's game. We see much of his work conducted on the right flank.

However Klopp began to adjust his role around 9 April and we see from touch maps against Leeds (centre) and Brentford on Saturday (right) that Alexander-Arnold is now receiving the ball in far more central areas.

So we would like your view on where Liverpool will use Alexander-Arnold next season - will it be at full-back, in this mixed role or as an out-and-out midfielder?

Contribute to our poll on his position next season here

Let us know the reasons for your decision here