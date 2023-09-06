Phil Parry, BBC Radio London

I must admit to being perplexed when last week the England squad was announced by Gareth Southgate and the name Rico Henry was omitted. And I knew that I wasn’t going to be alone in that puzzlement and not just with members of the Brentford fanbase.

I appreciate that the former Walsall full-back and England Under-20s international made a rare costly error at the weekend, but the fact that it stands out is testament to the performance levels that observers and the player himself expects.

Former Premier League defender and BBC Radio London summariser Steve Brown has been banging the drum for Henry for sometime now and when we spoke after the left-back’s most recent omission he was equally bemused: "In terms of slowly building his career, Rico’s just got better and better each year. There’s a consistency there and a development in terms of the final third. He's improved enormously. He now picks a pass his delivery is exceptional."

As well as continuing to develop the offensive side of his game, the 26-year-old has impressed Brown with his defensive attributes: "We know he has speed and likes to get forward and if you look at him as a defender he rarely gets beaten and if he does, he’s got such pace to get back and defend one to one. You don’t see many wide players that get the better of him."

Many have been questioning why Henry hasn’t been snaffled by one of the so-called bigger clubs and perhaps the value, quite rightly, that the Bees apply to him is a little off-putting. Bees fans may think he’s priceless the current market surely will allow for high valuations. But what about international recognition, when players such as Luke Shaw are missing and even Lewis Hall is asked to help with numbers at a training session Steve Brown is scratching his head.

"How on earth does he not get a little look in when you see players who aren’t even performing week in week out for their clubs," he said.

"You don’t have to start him, just get him in training and compare him to others. I’m perplexed as to why Gareth Southgate doesn’t have a look at him. If he continues to perform, he will get a chance but there was never a better chance than now."

Get Brentford news, analysis and fan views to your device