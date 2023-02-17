Thomas Frank is not setting any end-of-season targets and is instead simply enjoying being in the top half of the Premier League.

Brentford are currently on an outstanding 10-match unbeaten run and host Crystal Palace on Saturday knowing they could end the day in the top six.

Despite their potential, Frank is keen not to load any additional expectation onto his team.

"There's no target," he said. "We are allowed to dream and we are pleased with where we are.

"We have an almost fully-fit squad, players in form and players full of confidence. We are in a top place but we need to do everything we can to keep this up."

Last time at Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford thrashed Southampton and Frank praised the home crowd for their input this season.

"Our fans have been amazing," he said. "We need to keep pushing to get us over the line and we need to do it with them.

"Hopefully, both us and the fans together can perform and get three points."