Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

An extraordinary set of results followed Leeds United's 2-1 defeat at the Etihad - a surprise score line in itself - to leave the Whites two points from safety with nine to play for.

Ignoring the gap in the table to 17th-placed Everton and concentrating on the process takes a strong mind, which according to head coach Sam Allardyce "is everything".

This week will have been crucial for 'Big Sam', accompanied by his staff of Karl Robinson and Robbie Keane, to instil belief in a squad which has returned just one point from their last six matches. Newcastle United are next up and with it one of the sternest examinations in the Premier League.

But who motivates the motivator? Well, Allardyce will surely not require a pep talk when facing a club he described his tenure at as "a brief encounter" when he was dismissed by the new owner Mike Ashley in January 2008 after 24 games in charge. If revenge or redress are factors behind Allardyce wanting to beat the Toon then they will be secondary to the urgent requirement for a positive result.

He will know by now which of his players have the talent and which ones are not afraid to drown in their own sweat. The rest is between the ears. As former American football player, coach, and analyst Lou Holz declared, "ability is what you’re capable of doing. Motivation determines what you do. Attitude determines how well you do it.”