'Two months late but a welcome signing... now time to work on the defence'

We asked you for your views on new striker Beto and what else is needed for the Everton squad before the transfer window closes on Friday.

Here are a selection of your comments:

Chris: A 6ft 4in striker could cause defences problems with someone like Demarai Gray sending crosses in. Dyche seems to want rid of Gray though. Another striker, a central defender to co-exist with Branthwaite and a midfielder to gel with Onana. Harrison might be the answer but we'll not know till he's fit.

Keith: Two months late but a welcome signing. Hope he can become an Everton favourite. Maupay might even benefit too not having to play as a nine (there is always hope). Now need to work on the defence to keep us in the Premier League.

Lippy: I think we need a new left-back as Young has passed his sell-by date. We need another wide player with pace who can deliver crosses on the money - and, perhaps controversially, we need a taller, more commanding goalkeeper to give more confidence to the back four.

Josh: Why does Sean Dyche not look after the talent he has/had? Beto with 10 goals last season... and signed for £26m? But he sold Ellis Simms, who with limited minutes has been outstanding at all the loan spells he has had - certainly more goals per minute and bigger potential sold for £8m. How about his reluctance to play Demarai Gray, Jarrod Branthwaite...?

Paul: A completely new board. A new director of player recruitment. Probably a new manager. A bunch of new players. Should be easy to do right...?

