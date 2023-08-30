We asked you for your views on new striker Beto and what else is needed for the Everton squad before the transfer window closes on Friday.

Here are a selection of your comments:

Chris: A 6ft 4in striker could cause defences problems with someone like Demarai Gray sending crosses in. Dyche seems to want rid of Gray though. Another striker, a central defender to co-exist with Branthwaite and a midfielder to gel with Onana. Harrison might be the answer but we'll not know till he's fit.

Keith: Two months late but a welcome signing. Hope he can become an Everton favourite. Maupay might even benefit too not having to play as a nine (there is always hope). Now need to work on the defence to keep us in the Premier League.

Lippy: I think we need a new left-back as Young has passed his sell-by date. We need another wide player with pace who can deliver crosses on the money - and, perhaps controversially, we need a taller, more commanding goalkeeper to give more confidence to the back four.

Josh: Why does Sean Dyche not look after the talent he has/had? Beto with 10 goals last season... and signed for £26m? But he sold Ellis Simms, who with limited minutes has been outstanding at all the loan spells he has had - certainly more goals per minute and bigger potential sold for £8m. How about his reluctance to play Demarai Gray, Jarrod Branthwaite...?

Paul: A completely new board. A new director of player recruitment. Probably a new manager. A bunch of new players. Should be easy to do right...?