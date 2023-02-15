Top-four place 'not too far away' for Liverpool

Liverpool's match against top-four challengers Newcastle on Saturday will be the "real test" for the Reds.

That is the view of Jamie Holme from the Boot Room Podcast who was speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast and added: "Going away to a Newcastle team who, over the course of the season, don’t concede very many goals, they have an intensity and way of playing that actually reminds me of a Klopp side in a way."

After an impressive performance in the Merseyside derby, Holme did not feel that was the "benchmark" for Liverpool but he could see "green shoots".

"The players looked rested and Salah made reference in his post-match interview to the fact they’d had a good week’s training," Holme added.

"You’ve got big players coming back into the fold, I think the team were boosted by the returns of [Diogo] Jota and [Virgil] Van Dijk on the bench, but more importantly the structure of the team looked better.

If Liverpool beat fourth-placed Newcastle on Saturday, they will be six points behind them with a game in hand and Holme feels the race for top four "is not too far away if we get our act together".

After recent suggestions by some Liverpool fans that Klopp should walk away, Holme still feels the German is the right man to lead the team.

"I have so much confidence in him and his coaching staff of being able to turn this around because this Liverpool team aren’t a million miles away," he said.

"With one or two additions, the right type of players in the summer, this Liverpool team could be bang at it again and there’s no one I’d rather have at the helm than Jurgen Klopp.

"He understands the players, the club, the fans, the city and any talk of him leaving the club makes me very uncomfortable."

You can listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds