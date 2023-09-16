Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen to BBC Match of the Day: "It is a heavy one. We have to look at ourselves. We changed some things but we are disappointed.

"In the first half we had a lot of moments, had good control. They had a lot of possession but not many chances. They then score with their first chance and the system they play they keep the ball a lot and we had to chase it down. But we still had chances to get back into the game."

On what needs to be done to turn things around: "The small things. We had the offside at Arsenal and today when we scored but it was out of play. The small things we are missing and a bit of luck to get over the line and get something out of the effort we put in.

"Any game at the start of the season, doesn't matter who you play, is very important. We focus on our games and whoever we play we want to win. But we have lost three already and we have to change that."