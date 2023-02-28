Sutton's prediction: 2-0

Leeds United got the victory they had been waiting for on Saturday in Javi Gracia's first game in charge.

Avoiding relegation is clearly going to be Gracia's priority from here - they are away at Chelsea on Saturday in their next league match and they will see that as being winnable.

So, I wouldn't be surprised to see Gracia rest some of his players and, on that basis, you have to fancy Fulham to progress.

It doesn't always work out as simply as that, of course, but Fulham do not have to worry about going down, so they can view the FA Cup differently. I'm expecting them to give this a bit more of a go, and they certainly should do.

Paul's prediction: 1-2

I always think Fulham play better against better teams, so they might just slip up here.

Adele's prediction: 3-1

