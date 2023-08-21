We asked for your views on Saturday's game between Manchester City and Newcastle.

Manchester City fans

Ravi: Overall a good performance. Foden, Kovacic, Cole Palmer and Alvarez will do both the forward or attacking midfielder role in absence of KDB. Rodri and Bernardo Silva are the all-rounders.

Sam: Excellent result, especially after the exertions of the Super Cup on Wednesday. Foden was great and the defence was strong to keep the clean sheet. Bench was relatively weak, so if we can get a few more signings it’d be useful for the upcoming months. Onwards to Sheffield United next week!

Scott: This was one of our toughest tests, Newcastle are here to stay and compete at the pointy end of all competitions. The team is adjusting to the new and missing faces, as we know City do so well. Phil Foden played extremely well tonight. Alvarez was superb again with his fabulous goal. Nowhere near firing on all cylinders for City, but it is still August.

Marco: Wasn't the best performance from the lads, but not going to complain as City are masters of keeping the ball and dominating.

Newcastle fans

Bobby: I felt a couple of the reliable players didn't turn up. Mainly Joelinton but Isak, Almiron and Bruno were also off it. City were amazing, but it wasn't the 'intensity is our identity' Newcastle we've come to expect. Second half was better but felt Newcastle were a bit too thuggish.

Richard: I’m going to sound ‘cup half full’ but I think we’ll be a lot better after this defeat. You know Eddie will analyse the hell out of the game. He’ll work out why we fluffed our lines and how to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Also, we lost by the smallest margin at the toughest place in the world to get a result because we played badly.

Geordie exiled in Yorkshire: I am happy with last night. A 1-0 defeat to City is nothing to be ashamed of, they are Treble- winning champions after all. Miggy and Joelinton weren't at the races but Barnes provided a touch of sparkle when he came on. We switched off and were punished, you can't do that against teams like City. Bring on Liverpool.

Andrew: Botman was more than a match for Haaland! We learnt that both defences out-performed both attacks. Sadly, City's midfield out-performed our midfield. Foden was the winning difference again.