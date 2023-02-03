More to come in at Fir Park?

Scott Mullen, BBC Scotland

Motherwell boss Steven Hammell threw Riku Danzaki, Jack Aitchison, James Furlong and Jon Obika in for their debuts in Wednesday's St Johnstone defeat, but there could be more to come even though the window is now shut.

“There’s a couple we’ve looked at and were hoping to get done before the window, so it’s not that we’ve come out and panicked," he said.

"Shane Blaney getting injured hasn’t been ideal but it’s not been a case of ‘let’s panic and bring someone in’.

“Hopefully that’s something we can do. We were hoping it would be done by now but whether it’ll be done in time for tomorrow we don’t know."