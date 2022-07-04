Many of the Brentford first team have now returned to training to begin their preparations for the new Premier League season.

With a swathe of pre-season fixtures over the next few weeks, what are you hoping to see from Thomas Frank's side?

Saturday, 9 July - Boreham Wood v Brentford, Meadow Park - 15:00 BST

Saturday, 16 July - VfB Stuttgart v Brentford, Stuttgart - 14:30 BST

Saturday, 23 July - Wolfsburg v Brentford, Wolfsburg - 15:00 BST

Tuesday, 26 July - Brighton v Brentford - 15:00 BST

Saturday, 30 July - Brentford v Real Betis - 15:00 BST

Which young players should get the chance to impress the boss?

