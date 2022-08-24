Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

If there was one memorable moment on Saturday it was Demarai Gray’s late equaliser – not just because it salvaged a point, but because it gave us another glimpse of just how talented Gray really is. His first touch from Jordan Pickford’s long clearance was sublime, and then to finish the chance off in such a clinical way was the icing on the cake.

If Gray can take some inspiration from that, he’ll score a lot more goals, just as he did at the start of his Everton career when he really hit the ground running.

He’s got bags of ability, and could be a key figure, especially in this early phase of the season when Everton are still looking for reinforcements up front. Every little helps.

Gray will appreciate – and hopefully soon – a chance to ping in some crosses to Dominic Calvert-Lewin or maybe a new striker if one can be found because his threat will mainly come from wide areas.

He’ll want to create the chances as well as score them, which would be the ideal long-term scenario for manager Frank Lampard.

