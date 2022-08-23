Pundits urge Rangers to sell Morelos
Former Rangers manager Graeme Souness thinks the Ibrox club should sell Alfredo Morelos now after the 26-year-old Colombia striker's eighth red card in five years. (Scottish Sun), external
Former Scotland striker Charlie Nicholas thinks Alfredo Morelos' time at Rangers is up, but he would play the Colombia international in Wednesday's Champions League play-off second leg against PSV Eindhoven to try to secure a transfer away from Ibrox. (Scottish Daily Express), external
