To celebrate the Premier League's 30th anniversary, we asked you for your favourite Tottenham kit from this era.

Here are some of your standout shirts:

Paul: My favourite Spurs shirt of the Premier League era? Definitely the 1991-94 yellow shirt with the pop art checkerboard on the right shoulder. A masterpiece from Umbro!

Clive: My favourite Spurs home shirt is from 2018-19 season, because it took us to our club's first Champions League final and I was able to go with my son!

Benji: The early 90s blue third shirt, for me. From memory we kept it for three or four years. Lovely Umbro design with Spurs text faintly visible across the shoulders and thin pinstripes running down the front. Surprised there hasn't been a modern take on it. Cracking stuff.

Andrew: I am a lifelong supporter of this fabulous club and my favourite shirt, I believe, is our current one.